Doncaster Knights: Paul Jarvis set for final game for club as Richard List and Mat Clark also bow out

Paul Jarvis will make his final appearance for Doncaster Knights as they end their campaign at home to Cornish Pirates on Saturday, it has been announced.

The full back has made more than 100 appearances for the Knights since joining in the summer of 2013 having come through the ranks of Hartpury College.

Jarvis was named in the Championship Dream XV at the end of the 2014/15 season – in which he scored ten tries in league and cup action – and also following the 2016/17 campaign.

The 29-year-old established himself as a regular for the side over the last three seasons, entering the Knights 100 Club in March 2017. Jarvis leaves having scored more than 30 tries for the club in his six year spell.

Also set for his final appearance for the club against Cornish Pirates is Thorne-born Richard List, who has announced his retirement from professional rugby union after more than 200 appearances for the Knights over two spells.

List said: “It is just down to how the game is moving along now. It is a bit quicker and more physical and the body takes a little bit more time to heal. Over the past 16 months I’ve had a few injuries.”

He will take on a player-coach role with Doncaster Phoenix.

Mat Clark will also depart the Knights this summer and is set to join Nottingham next season.

Clark, Jarvis and List will also start against the Pirates in three of eight changes to the side beaten last week by Coventry.