Doncaster Knights must be wary when the face a group of wounded Pirates at their home in Cornwall.

12 Pirates left between seasons, one of which is Matt McNab, named in the Championship team of the season, who has joined the Knights.

New Pirates arrr:

Matty Ward, Winger, from Gloucester

Irish prop Oisin Michel joined the team

Another Irish prop James French has signed

A third Irishman, centre Callum was recruited from Ulster.

Prop Ben Woodmansey signed a permanent contract

Fly Half Arwel Robson returned from Cardiff Rugby after a stint in France.

The Pirates have had a poor start to the season after losing both opening encounters, first 21-22 at home to Hartpury, then 26-21 away against Ampthill. Both defeats resulted in a losing bonus point. Both losses but especially the home defeat by a point will fire up the Pirates to put on a good performance for themselves and their supporters at their Mennaye Field home. Pirate tries were scored by scrum half Dan Hiscocks (2'), wing Arthur Relton (14') and 2nd row Josh King (53').All three were converted by returning fly half Arwel Robson. To add insult to injury, so to speak, the Pirates had a try disallowed in the first half, which obviously the players thought they’d scored. Who knows how the result may have differed if the Pirates lead at the break instead of drawing 14-14.

The Knights showed to themselves and their fans that they can win comfortably in their 42-15 home win against Cambridge.Supporters felt that the Knights didn’t play especially well yet still managed a respectable win. The first quarter of the game Cambridge were in the ascendancy and kept the Knights from creating an attack, this was compounded by Knights handling errors but the typical game of two halves ensued, showing the Knights’ superior fitness and improved handling. To improve the scores 14-10 at the break to 52-15 at full time. The Knikghts scored two tries in the first half by utility back Telusa Veainu (34') and by new club captain, 2nd row Ben Murphy (40'). The improved second half performance allowed four more to be scored. These were scored by scrum half Olliver Fox (45'), back row Rhys Tait (49') and a brace by centre Zach Kerr (55', 67'). All six were converted by fly half Russel Bennett (all pictured).

A pre-season home 26-38 loss against Bedford Blues and a 61-14 win against an Exeter Chiefs side a fortnight later were arranged under the Mennaye’s Friday night lights. Perhaps the easy win against an Exeter Chiefs side gave the Pirates a false sense of self-belief. The Knights need to be wary of the wounded Pirates after losing both opening games.Pirates’ joint-head coach Gavin Cattle reckoned his side's missed chances cost them the chance of victory at Ampthill. The Pirates are not only wounded but they are also aggrieved with their lack of performance.

Other fixtures across the Albion (Celtic) are:

Friday 17th October

Nottingham v Caldy,

Richmond v Ealing Trailfinders,

Worcester Warriors v Ampthill

Saturday 18th October

Bedford Blues v Hartpury RFC

Cambridge v London Scottish

Chinnor v Coventry

COYK