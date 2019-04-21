Doncaster Knights boss Clive Griffiths cut a disconsolate figure after seeing Coventry beat his charges 41-33 at Castle Park to claim their first away win of the season.

“I’m on the floor at this moment in time but I’ll pick myself up and show some leadership next week in the run up to the last game of the season at home to Cornish Pirates on Saturday,” said the Welshman in the dressing room complex.

“They predicted in the week that they were going to come here and burst our bubble (after back-to-back home wins) and they did and that’s what has floored me as it was a game we’d been expecting to win.

“Although there were a few good displays it was an error-strewn performance and it cost us. We gave them 14 points.

“It didn’t help that we lost fly-half Sam Olver early on and that we had to reorganise but that sort of thing is happening every week and it’s soul destroying.

“We had all the territory and possession in the first 20 minutes or so but apart from the one try by Paul Jarvis we didn’t capitalise.

“Despite being down 24-11 at the break we still thought the game was winnable I certainly thought that we could win the game when we got it back to 31-28 late on but we let them in for another soft try.”

He added: “There is a lot of thinking to be done both personally and individually and some re-assessment.

“We are doing our best off the field but the information that we are imparting doesn’t seem to be going in at times and that’s a big concern going forward.”