Doncaster golfer Josh Berry, 14, shines on the international stage
Doncaster golfer Josh Berry shone for the England under-16s boys squad during their recent clash with Ireland.
The 14-year-old managed to claim big singles victories against Joe Byrne and full Irish international Josh Hill by shooting under par on both days.
Hugh Adams also put two points on the board for the team in the singles to reinforce his growing reputation at junior level.
England impressed on the Saturday which featured both foursomes and singles matches, but despite this Ireland held a 10.5-7.5 lead.
They were then made to fight all the way with honours even in terms of Sunday’s play. The 12 singles games produced a 6-6 split to allow Ireland to claim overall victory.
The boys’ and girls’ squad will now put the competitive 2019 season behind them and focus on the challenges of the new year.
Regional and National junior squads will meet up for coaching over the winter months at Woodhall Spa with one-to-one coaching and advice for the players forming part of a personal development plan.
* Dave Cornall (39 points) took the honours in Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club’s recent Saturday stableford.
Aiden Tallentire (38 points) pipped Ian Oliver (38 points) for second spot on the OCB ruling in the only club competition to beat the wet weather.
Elsewhere, Ray Smith (35 points) carded the winning score in the Men’s Past Captains’ Plate on Sunday.
Charles Swift (32 points) finished runner-up in the stableford competition. Wendy Bennett (32 points) took the honours in the women’s event.