Doncaster fighters looking to make their presence felt at Caged Steel Show

Adam Bramhald in Caged Steel action

Two fighters from Doncaster are looking forward to making major statements in their bouts on Caged Steel 38 to be held at Doncaster Dome next Saturday, 7th December.

Adam Bramhald is hoping for a signature win which might lead to greater international exposure while Deaken Demes is keen to get on the ladder which will eventually lead to a professional contract.

Bramhald works as a jeweller and has been an MMA fighter for 13 years. He’s won 13 professional matches and lost three and has trained at the AVT gym in Morley near Leeds for twelve years, describing it as Yorkshire’s top MMA team. Bramhald also coaches in a Sheffield gym.

He said: "This next fight is of massive importance to me. I’m taking on Altamiro de Jesus who’s a tough and vastly experienced Brazilian fighter. He’s being flown in so that I can beat him.

"I’m still motivated even at 30 to get better known on the international stage. Winning this fight could lead to a UFC contract. I never want easy fights. De Jesus has won ten and lost two. On the night I’m always quite calm and there’s a lot of nervous energy. It’s a crazy atmosphere with fans shouting their support and that keeps me sharp and focused. I absolutely love the exhilaration."

Dominic Gibbs, CEO of Caged Steel explained that ‘it’s great for us as an organisation to host fighters who can then progress to the biggest shows in the world. Adam has come through from his amateur fights into the professional ranks winning the British, European and then a World title with us. He’s the ultimate exciting fighter who’s always determined to give his fans the best fighting entertainment experience."

Twenty-one-year-old Deaken Demes hails from Balby and began martial arts training aged 11. He now has a blue belt in ju-jitsu and a good record as an amateur boxer. Next Saturday he makes his MMA debut on the Caged Steel show.

He said: "Combat sports have helped me build resilience and I always leave the gym feeling positive. I’m looking forward to making my debut on the local show and hopefully getting a win which will attract potential sponsors. Experience fighters like Adam Bramhald are role models for us younger ones and I aim to be as successful."

Described as "action-packed", Caged Steel 38: Night of Champions takes place December 7th at Doncaster Dome. "With fighters from across the globe and an unforgettable fight card, it’s set to be an exciting night to remember,’" said Gibbs.

Adult and Junior tickets are available at caged-steel.co.uk, and the event is available on pay-per-view. All details via the Caged Steel website.