Doncaster boxer wins debut professional fight

An engineering technician from Doncaster who started boxing just four years ago has just won his debut professional fight at the age of 23.

Zimbabwe-born Calvin Moyo beat Sheffield’s Paul Scaife on points over four rounds on the GBM steel city show organised by South Yorkshire promoter Izzy Asif.

Moyo said: "The fight went well. I enjoyed everything about it starting with the media work right through to getting my hand raised for my first professional win."

He added: "It’s all unforgettable. My dream came true. I’m a professional boxer. I’m now eager to get back in the gym to make further improvements for a better performance when I’m next out hopefully early in the New Year."

Asif, Moyo and Allen

Moyo, a former student of McAuley Catholic High School, started boxing four years ago at Wilby Carr Community Boxing Club in Cantley.

He said: "After Covid I started training with Dave Allen who’s now my manager at his home in Consibrough, known as The Patio of Dreams.

"I train twice a day in the week and once on Saturdays. I’d met Dave at the gym and asked for some advice. We developed a good relationship, and he started coaching me. Within two years I’d won 11 of 15 amateur bouts including defeating some regional champions. Joining the professional ranks provides the challenge to push myself even more."

Moyo admires Russian boxer Dimitry Bivol. "He’s a class act. Respectful and respectable. I admire him even more after his recent fight with Beterbiev and how he carried himself afterwards. What a Spartan of a man.

Calvin Moyo in debut bout action

"I love boxing for the discipline it installs and the thrill of pushing myself physically and mentally to breaking point. It makes me feel alive and I thrive on it. I hope that as people see how hard I work and how welcoming I am to all they will want to support me as my family do."

Family is important to Moyo. "We’re a close family. I have a younger brother and older sister and I arrived in England aged one. My mother is my hero given all she’s done for us when the odds were against her.

"I just want to do whatever I can to make her proud she’s worked so incredibly hard. She doesn’t like to see me box but knows that I am happiest in the ring as does my girlfriend, who is an absolute rock supporting me as I put myself through the rigours of fight camp. I’m quite a social person who likes eating out and playing football. I played regularly for Bessacarr FC growing up."

Moyo said he was "grateful to generous sponsors including Hallam Castings, LEW Doncaster, The Mortgage Booth, Oasis Avenue, White Rhino Boxing, Leo Hare Dietician, Wrld4Lifters and Media MGMT. I hope to join the list of Doncaster’s title-winning champions. New potential sponsors can contact me via Facebook or e-mail at [email protected] ."

Meanwhile super featherweight Edward Hardy, who is unique as both a farmer and a professional boxer, won his second paid bout on the Sheffield show knocking out Manchester’s Sean Jackson in the third round of six.

Hardy said: "I knew Jackson would be a tough opponent. I stopped him with my jab keeping him on the ropes and then getting him with uppercuts and hooks. This worked.’

Like Moyo, Hardy is keen "to gain as much experience as I can in 2025 to gain the experience needed to keep climbing the rankings. I’ve a strong team at Steel City behind me and I’m confident that I’ll excel with Pearce Gudgeon continuing to train me."