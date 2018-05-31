South Yorkshire League: Tickhill stay on Championship leaders’ coattails

Tickhill remain firmly on the coattails of the Championship’s top two after a comfortable 113-run win over Elsecar.

The home side found runs easy to come by against an Elsecar attack depleted by injuries and absenteeism.

Laurence Browes opened with 44, Liam Johnson hit an aggressive 72 and James Doyle smashed 52 off 47 deliveries in their total of 255-7.

In reply Ian Swallow scored 39 and Tanzi Ali made 34 but the visitors surrendered to 142 all out.

Alex Rowland, with 4-44, and Liam Johnson, with 3-40, did most of the damage for Tickhill who are two points behind Darfield and three adrift of early leaders Houghton Main.

Sprotbrough’s encouraging early season form continued with a third straight win at home to bottom side Sheffield and Phoenix United.

Gordon Laidlaw smashed 43 and skipper Ash Ward made 32 in Sprotbrough’s 224 all out.

Skipper Isuru Jayakody opened with 49 for United but the rest of the batsmen failed to get to grips with the Sprotbrough attack and they were all out for 138.

Eknoor Singh bowled well to take 5-56 and Ashley Langdale ended with 3-36.

Conisbrough recorded their third league win of the season by easing to a 112-run victory at Rockingham.

Gary Strephan was at his big-hitting best for the visitors, plundering 104 not out from just 65 balls.

Conisbrough captain Amit Kundra also scored 66 in the visitors’ total of 261-5.

Nazakat Khan scored 33 for Rockingham but they were all out for 149 in response.

Arosh Janoda was Conisbrough’s bowler of note with 3-39.

Wath went down by 49 runs at high-flying Houghton Main.

Andrew Haupt top scored with 51 in Main’s 200 all out.

Harvey Wootton bowled well to claim 5-55 and skipper Rob Barlow span his way to 4-21.

Barlow then struck 80 in a gallant response but Wath could only reach 151 all out. Biswick Kapala took 4-43.