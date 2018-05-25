South Yorkshire League round-up: Sprotbrough surprise Championship leaders

Sprotbrough stunned Championship leaders Houghton Main to record their second league win of the season.

Daniel Wright’s impressive figures of 5-40 helped restrict Main to 174-8 from their allotted overs.

Sprotbrough's Eknoor Singh bowls against Houghton Main.

And newly-promoted Sprotbrough were up for the chase, completing a four wicket victory with ten balls to spare.

Richard Bell opened with 33 and William Drury added 31.

Stumper Tom Kaye (33no) and captain Ash Ward (23no) saw matters to a conclusion with an undefeated 53 runs for the seventh wicket.

Conisbrough were bundled out for just 95 as they crashed to an eight wicket defeat at Elsecar.

The Doncaster club blasted their way to a 300+ score last week.

But they were no match for the in-form Muhammed Ilyas, who bowled with control and accuracy to snare 5-6 in 11 overs, including seven maidens.

Paul Cummins (34no) and Tanzeel Ali (29no) saw Elsecar to a comprehensive win.

Wath eased to a 107-run win over struggling Rotherham Town,

Skipper Rob Barlow (38) and Damian De Vos (53) built an opening stand of 74.

Stumper Haris Hussain was out for 60 and Harvey Wootton made 42 as Wath compiled an impressive 253-5

The Rotherham innings meandered to 146 all out. Skipper Irfan Mirza scored 34 and Yaqoob Yousuf 31.

Warmsworth were unable to prevent Barnsley Woolley Miners B going top of Division One as the hosts ran out seven wicket victors at Shaw Lane.

Rhys Mann opened with 39 before Jack Rogers scored 36 not out in Warmsworth’s total of 144 all out.

Daniel Wood took 3-32, Richard Ledger 3-35 and Philip Howell 4-39.

Spencer Lavender, with 45 not out, and Jacob Heseltine, with 48 not out, steered Barnsley to victory.

Rogers took the three wickets to fall with a return of 3-34.