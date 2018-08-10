South Yorkshire League round-up: Conisbrough indebted to sensational Gary Strephan

Gary Strephan smashed an incredible unbeaten 173 and then claimed four wickets to inspire Conisbrough to victory over Championship promotion rivals Elsecar.

Conisbrough were in bother at 27-3 before Strephan took the game by the scruff of the neck in sensational fashion.

He plundered 173 not out in 131 balls including an astonishing 15 fours and ten sixes.

The early dominance of Elsecar’s bowling eventually turned into desperation and relief as the innings ended at 304-8.

Puneet Datey took the first three wickets to fall for nine runs and closed with 4-66.

Elsecar too lost three early wickets to leave them reeling on 15-3.

Paul Cummins (76) and Tanzi Ali (87) built a fourth wicket partnership of 162 but Strephan removed them both to keep the home side on top.

Ian Swallow hit a quickfire 37 and skipper Lesroy Weekes finished on 35 not out to see Elsecar reach 275-9 and ensure the visitors collected two bonus points to keep level on points with Conisbrough.

Arosh Janoda took 3-67 and man of the match Strephan finished with 4-68.

Both sides sit one point behind second-placed Houghton Main who were convincing winners at home to Sprotbrough.

Jonathan Scaife (86no), Eknoor Singh (38) and stumper Tom Kaye (47) saw the Doncaster side up to 191 all out.

Biswick Kapala took 4-35 and Imran Khan 5-51.

Ian Simon, who made an excellent 102, and skipper Michael Brown (53no) ensured that Main completed a seven wicket win with nine overs to spare.

Wath are fifth in the table following a 99-run win at Rotherham Town.

Damian De Vos hit 117 not out and James Barnard made 113 to lift Wath to 279-3.

Rotherham’s reply closed at 180-9, featuring a tenth wicket unbeaten stand of 69 between Mousin Qayyum (21no) and Shoaib Hassan (31).

Jack Whitlam took 3-55 and Shawn Hopkins 4-32.