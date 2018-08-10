Pontefract League round-up: Alwyn Dyke’s efforts in vain for Hooton Pagnell

Hooton Pagnell remain perched just above the Division One drop zone following an agonising one run defeat at home to Frickley Colliery.

Alwyn Dyke deserved to be on the winning team following his heroics with the bat and ball.

He snared 6-36 to help restrict the visitors to 180 all out.

Dyke then made 66 with the bat and Hooton looked to be course for victory at 130-3.

But a four wicket blast from Mohammed Ayub, who finished with 5-42, set the nerves jangling and the innings closed on 179-8.

Brodsworth Main won at fourth-placed South Kirkby by six wickets to continue their upturn in form.

The Division One newcomers set off like a train at the start of the season before going six games without a win.

But a third victory in four matches and kept them on course for a top half finish in their first season in the top flight.

The home side would have fancied their chances after posting 224-6 from their 46 overs.

David Merryweather (2-36), Josh Bell (2-42) and Josh Rutherford (1-50) were among the wickets for Brodsworth.

But Main had other ideas and batted excellently to reach a winning total with 4.2 overs to spare.

Merryweather completed a man of the match performance to guide his team home with 55 not out.

Alex Snaith also made 56 and Scott Sykes added 31.

Askern Welfare, who are one place beneath Brodsworth in the table, lost to third-placed Fairburn by eight wickets.

Jeff Morton (36) top scored in Askern’s below par 133 all out.

Sachira Madapatha claimed 2-58 but the visitors cruised to victory in 30.2 overs.

Win-less Hatfield Main are staring relegation in the face but they did not just roll over against second-placed Ackworth.

Alec Elliot claimed 5-85 and Andrew Decent took 3-23 to limit the high flyers to 221 all out.

Captain James Stewart top scored with 30 as Main posted 154 all out in reply.