Haxey Cricket Club raise awareness of disability cricket

Haxey Cricket Club have helped raise awareness of disability cricket.

The Isle side hosted Yorkshire Terriers Disability Cricket Club in what has become an annual event for both teams.

Among the Yorkshire ranks are William Baxter, Archie Atkins-Sloan and Stuart Butler, who are from Doncaster.

Mark Atkins, Haxey CC’s disability co-ordinator, said: “The idea is to raise awareness of disability and inclusive sport and showcase the talents of players with both physical and learning disabilities.

“The hashtag #seetheability highlights that we need to look beyond the disability.

“Following the first event Haxey have developed such a good relationship with Yorkshire that it resulted in two players joining the club from the Terriers to join an existing player.

“All three now play in adult cricket in the Lincolnshire League, featuring for both 1st and 2nd XI.

“This year the focus was on trying to raise awareness and attract players for a Lincolnshire side who will hopefully take part in the future.”

Players representing Yorkshire have a range of disabilities including autism, moderate learning difficulty, cerebral palsy and dyspraxia.

Anyone interested in disability cricket should email mark_atkins55018@btinternet.com.