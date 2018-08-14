Fancy playing in the Doncaster Business Community Vase?

Places are still available to play in this year’s Doncaster Business Community Vase.

The charity Twenty20 cricket match will take place at Doncaster Town Cricket Club, Bennetthorpe, on Sunday, September 9 (1pm).

The match and family fun day is organised by Doncaster Businesses for the Community (DB4C), an organisation set up by local business leaders to support the community.

DB4C supports education, health and sports initiatives in Doncaster.

The event raised more than £5,000 last year and DB4C hope to surpass that figure this year.

The two local charities to benefit from the funds raised on the day will be The Children’s Sleep Charity and Riding for the Disabled at Rossington Hall.

DB4C trustee Martin Wilmott said: “It is brilliant to see local businesses coming together to support the community, and we’d be

delighted to have a big public turn out on the day.”

For more information about the event contact David Plant (07540 721822), Gary Rogers (07590 984994) or visit www.db4c.org.uk.