ECB Yorkshire South: Bank holiday blues for Doncaster Town

The wheels came off Doncaster Town’s encouraging start to the season in spectacular fashion over the bank holiday weekend.

Luke Townsend’s side dropped to seventh in the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League following two disappointing defeats.

Town were put firmly in their place at Wickersley Old Village on Saturday when they were dismissed for just 104.

And on Monday they became the first side to lose to struggling Aston Hall after another below par performance with the bat.

Only Ali Waqas (53) and Stuart Guy (21) showed any resistance against Wickersley’s rampant bowling attack, spearheaded by Luke Shutt (5-33).

The home side then knocked off their modest target in just 15.3 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Tailender Curtis Free top scored with 31 in Town’s total of 141-9 at Aston Hall.

Jack Shutt claimed 3-19 but the hosts squeezed home with two wickets and seven balls to spare.

Town host Treeton on Saturday and Sessay, in the ECB National Club Championship, on Sunday.