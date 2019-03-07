Doncaster Town sign former Pakistan U19 international for 2019 season

Doncaster Town have signed former Pakistan Under 19 international Aamir Jamal ahead of the new ECB Yorkshire South Premier League campaign.

Jamal has previously played 1st Grade 1 cricket in Australia for Hawkesbury.

Pro-connect: The cricket agency said on Facebook: “Aamir bowls at a good pace and has the ability to move the ball both ways. In his most recent first class match he picked up the wicket of former Pakistani opening batsman Salman Butt.

“Aamir is also a positive middle order batsman who has scored a wealth of runs in U19s and grade 2.

“A genuine all-rounder who will never be out of the game.”

Doncaster Town, who finished fifth last term, start their new league season at home to neighbours Tickhill on Saturday, April 20.