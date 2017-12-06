DB4C mix business with sport for a good cause

A new business-led charity which puts sport at the heart of its fundraising has handed over their first cheques to good causes in the town.

Doncaster Business for the Community (DB4C) held its first presentation night at The Crown Hotel in Bawtry last week.

The newly-formed charity, established earlier this year by representatives of local businesses to benefit the communities of Doncaster, raised funds through a number of events including a T20 charity cricket match and family fun day at Doncaster Town Cricket Club in September.

The first beneficiaries were the 58th Cantley Scout Group (£2000) and local cancer charity Aurora (£500).

Chair of DB4C, Tim Shaw said: “We are delighted to have moved from ideas about helping Doncaster’s communities to delivering direct help.”

Founding member Nigel Tomlinson added: “We are so fortunate to have such an enthusiastic group of individuals who want this venture to succeed for the benefit of local community causes.

“Our business partners, particularly Westfield Health, have been so positive in supporting our initiatives.

“We have an active plan for the whole of next year starting with our recently launched five-a-side Shield taking place at the Dome on the 7th February 2018.”

For more details about the five-a-side festival contact Anthony Temperton on anthony@katcommunications.co.uk or via 01302 260195.

n Doncaster Town Cricket Club will host a Christmas Stocking Filler Auction at their Town Field clubhouse on Friday, December 15.

The evening starts at 7.30pm.

Club spokesman James Ward said: “It’s an opportunity to come and grab yourself a bargain to fill up your Christmas stockings, alcohol, chocolates, cricket equipment and much more.

“The Christmas hamper will be raffled on the evening too.

“The bar will be open all evening.”