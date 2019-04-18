Cricket: Doncaster Town and Tickhill set for opening day derby + who’s signed who for the new season?

Doncaster Town and Tickhill meet head-on this weekend in a mouthwatering start to the new cricket season.

The two clubs will renew rivalries at Town Field on Saturday (noon) in the opening round of 4 Probate & Wills ECB Yorkshire South Premier League fixtures.

Doncaster are aiming to improve upon last season’s fifth place finish.

Tickhill, relegated in 2017, hope to consolidate their Premier League status after winning the South Yorkshire League Championship title last term.

Both sides have brought in new overseas players over the winter.

Aamir Jamal, a former Pakistan Under 19 international, is a brisk opening bowler who will also add depth to Doncaster’s batting.

Tickhill also have high hopes for 6’7” left arm quick Binura Fernando who has played two one-day internationals for Sri Lanka.

Doncaster have also signed Indian all-rounder Vishal Kushwah and will be able to call upon the services of Yorkshire top order batsman Bilal Anjam.

Tickhill have made several additions to their squad, including all-rounder Mark Cummins, fit-again seamer Lewis Brown from Wickersley, opening batsman Ross Diver from Kexborough, leg spinner Adi Sreeharan from Lincolnshire Premier League side Sleaford, former Essex second team all-rounder Chris Pepper from Cambridge CC and Sussex second team batsman Joe Billings from Hastings CC.

Meanwhile, in the South Yorkshire League both Conisbrough and Sprotbrough start their campaigns at home to Whiston Parish Church and Rockingham respectively.

Conisbrough, who finished fourth last season, have signed Ben Scott from Wentworth, Ali Ahmed from Sheffield & Phoenix United and Graham Skelton from Haxey.

Sprotbrough adapted well to life in the Championship and also won the Whitworth Cup last season but will hoping to improve upon their eighth place finish.

Charlie Kaye has moved to Elsecar but George Cowan has joined from Doncaster Town and Gordon Thomson is their new South African all-rounder.

Wath finished fifth but struggled for consistency. They welcome a new captain for 2019 - the experienced Richard Whitehurst, signed from Ossett.

Whitehurst has over 20 years Bradford League experience including stints at Gomersal and Liversedge.

South African all-rounder Curtley Louw will be expected to play a major role with bat and ball.

Key players Rob Barlow and James Barnard remain at the club but Harvey Wootton has moved to Ireland.

In the Pontefract League, Askern Welfare start their Division One campaign at home to Frickley Colliery and Brodsworth Main travel to South Kirkby.