Can Doncaster Knights maintain their formation during charges in their initial league battle against Nottingham’s Archers?

Round 1 Nottingham RFC v Doncaster Knights, The Bay, Nottingham. Friday, October 3, KO: 7.45pm.

The 2025/26 Champ season commences with an away game under the Friday night lights against Nottingham Rugby, known as the Archers.

Nottingham finished seventh last season. Nottingham RFC has been playing in the English Championship since the 2012-2013 season. They were part of the inaugural season of the RFU Championship (now Champ rugby), which was previously known as the National League One in 1987-1988.

The club was formed in 1877 and has also been known as the "Green & Whites" since 1886. Nottingham Rugby is one of the oldest rugby clubs in England. Their archers nickname is taken from their emblem.

Since last season 14 players left the Archers, including Ryan Olowofela (Jordan’s twin) who joined the Knights.

New Archers this season are: Oscar Sott - Prop from Newcastle Falcons.

Mink Scharink - Prop from Saracens Academy then Loughborough for University BUCS team.

Evan Mitchell – fly half/full back from Ampthill.

Lock Osian Thomas signs from Leicester Tigers Academy after playing on loan for half a season.

Lock Michael Etete from the Cornish Pirates.

Back row2nd row Iestyn Rees from Cambridge

Centre Charlie Davies dual register with Leicester Tigers/Leicester Lions.

Ben Murphy - Club Captain

Hooker Arthur Allen from Leicester Lions.

Winger Luke Rokomoce (another Roko) from the Army

“Doncaster Knights will head to the north midlands to take on Nottingham, hoping to continue the form that they finished their last campaign in, winning an impressive 12 matches in a row in all competitions to close out their 2024/25 season.” (championshiprugby.co.uk).

All Champ Rugby games will be streamed live available to purchase at: www.clubbertv.co.uk.

For their first pre-season friendly Nottingham travelled to Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium to play Leicester Tigers on September 6 and the final score was Leicester 76-26 Nottingham.Green and white scorers were: centre Kegan Christian-Goss, wing Luke Rokomoce and wing Harry Graham. All Archer tries were scored by backs.

Nottingham completed their pre-season programme with a convincing win over London Scottish, running in eight tries and preventing the visitors scoring a single point in the second half. 33-17 at the break, finishing 52-17.

The Archers often play under their Friday night lights and they are starting pre-season off in similar conditions when they welcome the Knights. Nottingham try-scorers were: hooker Jack Dickinson, No. 8 James Cherry, Michael Green, Graham twice, full back Jack Mitchell and lastly 2nd row Jay Ecclesfield.Archer try-scoring was across the field against a less dominant team than Leicester Tigers.

The Knights began pre-season against a young Edinburgh A team and returned 33-43 winners. They ended pre-season with 31-31 draw to the same team at Castle Park.Knight’s tries were scored by: wing Ryan Olowofela, hooker Ben Chapman, Ryan Olowofela again, back row Thom Smith and hooker George Roberts,

Announced on September 23, Darren Fearn and Sir Ian McGeechan have appointed Ben Murphy as Club Captain for the second season running. (pictured).