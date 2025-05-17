Terri Harper. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Terri Harper’s maiden defence of her WBO lightweight crown will take place at her hometown’s football stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster will be packed to the rafters with fight fans cheering Harper on, as she locks horns with the undefeated Natalie Zimmermann on May 23.

For ‘Belter’, it is quite simply “a dream come true”.

“That's the only way I can describe it,” she told The Yorkshire Post. “As a professional fighter, in my career, I've experienced so much. This is really the cherry on top. I think it's every professional fighter's dream to headline a stadium in their hometown and I've got that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm grateful to GBM and everyone at the Eco-Power for giving me this opportunity. I'm grateful that I get to go out and have my first defence of my world title in front of my home crowd and the fans who have followed my career since the very beginning, through the highs and lows. It's going to be a special night for everyone involved.”

Dream come true or not, it is hard to shake the feeling the fight could be a precursor to something even bigger.

The all-conquering Caroline Dubois, sister of imposing heavyweight Daniel, has Harper firmly in her sights.

Against the backdrop of a huge hometown show, talks regarding a unification battle between Harper and Dubois are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with Sky Sports earlier this year, Dubois defiantly said: “Terri's from England, I'm from England. It's a domestic showdown. It makes sense. I don't see why not.

"Fight me, you're going to get beat but you're going to get a big show, you're going to get good pay, it's going to make it worthwhile."

Despite all her front-footed aggression in the ring, Harper is a measured character and while she has not shied away from discussing the prospect of a unification bout, she is maintaining focus on Zimmermann.

"She's an undefeated fighter, she's only fought out of Germany a couple of times,” Harper said. "It's going to be a pretty new experience for her. But I feel like she can come over and cause a big upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's got it all to gain, nothing to lose. I've got to make sure it's another career-best performance. I've got to go out and there and make a statement with a win, and show everyone else in this division I'm here to take over. I think it's my time now to show I'm not just here to make the numbers up.”

Zimmerman’s 13-0 record is not be sniffed at and she is not exactly a green rookie looking to claim a scalp.

A latecomer to the professional game, Zimmermann is 42 and will have experience to lean on as she enters the lion’s den in Doncaster.

The crowd will not exactly be on the German’s side, with an undercard packed with Doncaster talent only adding to the strength of support behind Harper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Joe Flint and Maxi Hughes are among those featured on a Yorkshire-heavy bill and Harper hopes the night can propel the county's boxing scene further forward.

"It's brilliant,” she said. “I didn't actually realise how much talent had come out of Doncaster.

"It's a great night for Doncaster, the local fans and boxing fans. For the young kids in the boxing gyms, I know they're going to be inspired by this. It's really inspiring the next generation so it's going to be a really special night for everyone involved.

"I feel like, if you don't make the show, you're really going to be missing out on the night. It's just a great opportunity for local fighters to get on the big stage and show what they're made of as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent years have hardly been plain-sailing for the 28-year-old, who had to dig deep to rediscover her love for boxing after consecutive setbacks.

A draw with Cecilia Brækhus in October 2023 was followed by a defeat to Sandy Ryan, the second of Harper’s career.

There may well have been some who wrote her off, but a headline slot in a stadium serves as a reminder of her resilience.

“The weeks are flying,” She said. “The fitness is coming, the weight is coming off and I'm enjoying it, I'm in a good place. It's got to that stage where it's started to flow and click

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's really sunk in how big an opportunity I've got. I'm just grateful and want to go out there and be the best version of myself, for everyone who has supported me from the beginning.

“I'm just excited for the opportunity and I'm at the point in my career I know it's going to open up many doors to big fights, if I get the job done. I need to focus on the job I have to do.”