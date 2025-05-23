Terri Harper makes successful world title defence on stacked card at home of Doncaster Rovers

Terri Harper.

Terri Harper enjoyed her Doncaster homecoming as she made a successful defence of her world title at the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday night.

The Denaby Main star retained her WBO World Lightweight strap as she saw off previously undefeated Natalie Zimmerman thanks to a unanimous points decision. A right hook in the third round wobbled the German and Harper stayed on the offensive. She kept in control and it was no surprise to see all three ringside judges give her the nod. Thoughts will now inevitably turn to a potential British dust-up with Caroline Dubois.

Elsewhere on a busy night in Doncaster, there was no shortage of drama or stories wherever you looked. Rossington's Maxi Hughes enjoyed a roaring support ringside for his grudge match with Archie Sharp, who played the role of ring jester. It was firmly business-like from Rossington's Hughes though, as he recorded a unanimous decision to win the WBC Silver Lightweight Championship.

Earlier on in the night there were some tasty local grudge matches. Auckley's Jamie Mellers secured a straightforward second round stoppage over Warmsworth's Cameron Kaihau whilst former semi-pro footballer Joe Hayden edged out fellow super welterweight Lewis Booth in a fiery encounter as the Conisbrough man extended his unbeaten streak to 18-0 with a professional performance.

Maxi Hughes recorded a win over Archie Sharp.

Elsewhere, Woodlands' Reece Mould was beaten by Lewis Sylvester in a contender for the fight of the night. The Hull native caught Mould with a fierce right hook at the tail-end of the third round and although that hefty cut to the left eye wasn't terminal for Mould, he would lose out on the scorecards for the IBO Lightweight Continental Championship.

Jimmy Joe Flint suffered a shoulder injury in his bruising bash with Haithem Laamouz. Although he was able to carry on, he effectively couldn't use his right arm and ultimately lost out on points as the durable Maltese fighter won the IBO Super Lightweight Continental belt.

Other local winners included Ellie Helliwell (points over Stevi-Ann Levy) and 'Farm Boy' Ed Hardy. The fourth-generation farmer arrived at the stadium in style on a tractor, and he motored through the gears to see off durable Spanish journeyman Darwing Martinez and up his record to 4-0.