Teen boxer lands national belt and makes history for Doncaster amateur club
Isabelle Coleman, aged 14, was victorious at the England Boxing Schools National Amateur Championships in Newcastle last weekend.
The teenager, who represents Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club, proudly becomes the first female amateur champion that the historic club has produced since opening its doors almost 100 years ago.
Isabelle delivered precision blows throughout the fight, forcing the referee to intervene in the second round and declare her the winner.
"Isabelle is a rising star and a superb young ambassador for the female sport," said her coach Paul Harrison. "She could punch a hole through the pads so it’s no wonder she got the stoppage! Everyone at the gym is incredibly proud of Bella and believe this is just the first of many trophies for her."
Isabelle's victory ensures she follows in the footsteps of her father, Kyle Coleman, who won the national schoolboy championships himself when representing the club.
Doncaster Plant Works ABC, based at Hexthorpe, has an impressive alumni of professional boxers including Maxi Hughes, Reece Mould and Jason Cunningham. Anyone interested in joining the club can find out more information by viewing their Facebook page.
