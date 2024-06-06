Former unified world boxing champion Carl Froch comes to Doncaster this September.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former unified world boxing champion Carl Froch is coming to Doncaster this September.

International Hall of Famer and British boxing legend Carl ‘The Cobra’ Froch is appearing at the Pastures Lodge & Hotel, Mexborough on September 22, 2024.

Froch, aged 46, was a former professional boxer who competed from 2002 to 2014, and has since worked as a boxing analyst and commentator.

He was voted Fighter of the Year for 2012 by BoxRec and in 2013, the UK edition of GQ magazine voted him Sportsman of the Year.

The audience can expect to hear about Carl’s illustrious boxing career including his final fight against George Geoves in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Doors open at 1pm and there will be an auction and a raffle, plus a question and answer session.

Tickets are £50 which include a photo of yourself with Carl printed on the day to take home.