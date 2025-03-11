Doncaster teen boxer eyeing bright future with Kell Brook among many admirers

Junior Holden, along with his boxing idol Kell Brook.

When he first walked into Athletic Boxing Club in Skellow one Friday evening, Junior Holden was a shy, introverted 13-year-old.

Three years later, according to his dad Bruno, he has "emerged with the will to succeed in the sport that he’s since come to love and in which frankly he now excels."

As Bruno explains: "Junior had missed six months of school owing to bullying. We’d tried so many ways to support him but it’s boxing that’s saved him through his willingness to commit to the intense training. There's sacrifices he makes, for example his social life is curtailed. But he’s determined to be the best he can and always give it his all.

"The gym is now his family too and he’s a better person for it."

Junior Holden with his coaches.

Junior is a former Yorkshire champion at 48kg as well as a recent 52kg finalist, an Alliance Box Cup finalist and a finalist in England Boxing’s national development competition.

"My family had never been involved in boxing,’ said Junior, from Woodlands, who's won 11 of his 17 bouts so far.

"My aim is to be a professional boxer. I see myself as a professional boxer while still in my teens. I’m willing to do everything it takes to become the hardest worker in the room."

His coaches Danny Maddison, Gary Mundy and Connan Murray are suitably impressed, too.

"The boy’s done well," said Maddison. "I knew immediately how keen he was, so we’ve stuck with him and are now reaping the rewards.

"He has a successful future ahead. In his case the will goes even further than the undoubted skill."

One high-profile name who has recognised Junior’s potential is former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook.

"He’s my son’s idol," said Bruno. "Kell’s known as Special K, so Junior is Special J. He’s cheered Junior on at ringside more than once. It’s an honour and Junior’s learnt plenty from Kell’s guidance."

Junior hopes that the future is bright. "I want to fulfil so many dreams and achieve so much,’ he added. "Watch this space."

All elite athletes require sponsorship and Junior already has 22. Other potential sponsors can contact Bruno Holden on Instagram @brunoholden9.