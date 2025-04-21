Doncaster fighter Josh Padley enjoys success on Matchroom debut

Josh Padley faces Marko Cvetanovic last Saturday night. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Doncaster's Josh Padley is adamant he'll get better and better after a successful first outing as a full-time pro.

Padley enjoyed a memorable Saturday night as he roared to success on his Matchroom debut in Sheffield. The 29-year-old lightweight, a former electrician and ex-Armthorpe Comp pupil, achieved it with a fifth-round stoppage over his opponent Marko Cvetanovic.

Padley (15-1-0) predicted he’d have to be on his “A game” to overcome the Serbian on the undercard of the Dalton Smith v Mathieu Germain bill at the Canon Medical Arena. Cvetanovic was floored twice before losing his 100 per cent win record against Padley.

"It's what I needed to do," Padley said after his victory. "I needed to go out there and prove a point tonight.

"Like I said before, I needed to prove that Matchroom made the right decision in signing me and I am a good fighter given the opportunity that if I'm a full-time athlete I'm a handful and I've gone and proved that tonight.

"I did the job that everybody expected me to do. We've had two on the bounce but I think I'm still going to get better. I think the better guys that I'm in there with, I'll rise to the occasion.

"The more I'm in the gym, the better I'm going to get. I'll have a little rest and then be straight back in that gym waiting for that next opportunity to come across."