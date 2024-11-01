Doncaster boxer targets pro ranks after sport helps him turn his life around

Doncaster boxer Kane Wilkinson has ambitions of turning professional.

Doncaster's Kane Wilkinson has been reflecting on how boxing has benefitted him both physically and mentally after his latest win pushed him closer to his dream of turning pro.

Wilkinson celebrated his 12th victory on a show in Nottingham recently, with a third-round stoppage of his opponent.

"I beat a tough guy in his hometown with just my cornerman Jonathan Stoner to support me," Wilkinson said. The 22-year-old works in construction and landscaping and jokes that "something needs to pay all the costs of boxing." After initially taking up the sport at 17 he dropped it and admits "I was drinking and smoking every day and just wasting my life away."

He then made the bold decision to sign up to a local bareknuckle show with just under two weeks of preparation and it wasn't long before he soon rediscovered a love of the sweet science.

"What I love about this game is it gives people from any background an opportunity. My ambition is to become a professional boxer and win that WBC belt," he says.

His coach Kev Burton supports Kane’s aim: "He has been training with us on and off for the last few years and we’d love for him to progress to a professional. This can be difficult that's why sponsors are needed. Kane wins through a unique style which makes it difficult for his opponent.

"We’ve honed this boxing style at our gym and his weight loss achievement is both remarkable and inspirational and provides an example for others to follow in Kane’s footsteps."

Wilkinson is adamant that boxing has brought many benefits including the weight loss that Burton referenced. "I've gone from 135kg down to 85kg in just over a year. The sport gives me a sense of worth and something to wake up to. Coming from a dark and depressed place, I now wake up with a purpose and a drive for success. Maybe it’s not for everyone but there are likely lots of people who might find it beneficial if they’d just take the plunge into training."

Kane is looking for new sponsors. Anyone interested should message 07835 055286.