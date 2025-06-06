Doncaster boxer takes on Jeremy Kyle!

He's had 18 straight wins and is fresh from starring on a televised bill beamed live from a football ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But unbeaten southpaw Joe Hayden couldn't help but be starstruck when he visited London this week.

He went as a guest of his trainer and manager, Dave Allen, who had been invited to appear on a talkSPORT boxing podcast, featuring Simon Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old welterweight enjoyed the studio experience - but also bumped into controversial TV character Jeremy Kyle and football pundit Micah Richards.

He posted online: "Some day today, going to London with @whiterhino_21 for his appearance on talkSPORT, bumped into big Meeks at the train station, ended up going live on the radio myself and then met Jeremy Kyle on the way out. Mad old game this boxing and the experiences that come with it! Cheers Dave mate x"

Joe, who outpointed Lewis Booth at Doncaster Rovers ground last month, didn't let on that he had been the victim of a prank on the way back, with Allen jamming the toilet door shut to stop him getting out.

Allen, who himself broadcasts on YouTube most days, said he'd enjoyed meeting a few famous people on the media mission down south, although he mildly grumbled that talkSPORT fixers hadn't provided first-class rail fare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Kings Cross, he noticed the former footballer striding through the crowds without being recognised, which surprised him given the amount of time the ex-Manchester City defender is on screen.

Joe Hayen and Jeremy Kyle

The former England footballer was affable about having his picture taken, said Allen.

Allen said he was also surprised by the personable nature of Simon Jordan, who has shown he can have an acid tongue, on air.

"I'll be honest, before I met him...I thought he is not a boxing guy, he is opinionated. But I like him actually. He is very friendly, very nice...very intelligent...and very funny" said the Doncaster fighter/coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen said he'd waited for the chance to meet Kyle, who had been in the same building.

Joe Hayden Micah Richards and Dave Allen

He said he had 10 minutes with media personality, who asked him several questions and seemed "nice and very polite" - not always a trait shown in his gritty "tabloid talk show" which was cancelled in 2019, after 14 years.

"You couldn't meet two nicer fellas" Allen said of Kyle and Jordan.

As for the train prank with Consbrough's slightly claustrophobic Hayden, Allen said: "That topped off a great day!"