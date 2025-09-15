Doncaster boxer Joe Hayden seals impressive win as thoughts turn to possible title eliminator

Joe Hayden in action pic courtesy of Connor McMain | Connor McMain

Conisbrough's Joe Hayden established himself in the top-20 ranking of domestic super-lightweights last Friday night after clinching his latest win in style.

Hayden sealed his 19th straight victory and second career knockout at the top of the Barnsley Metrodome bill. Hayden, a former semi-professional footballer, notched up his first stoppage since July last year to ease past battered rival Rajesh Kumar.

Joe, who once described himself as "officially the fittest man in the Doncaster postcode", ended the contest in the sixth round after some exciting and well-coordinated sequences. His mentor Dave Allen, who headlines his own bill at Sheffield Arena next month, was clearly impressed.

He described it as an "amazing boxing performance finished off by some great body punching. He really let his hands go. Now he’s down at championship weight and he’s getting some experience, he’s going to be a proper handful."

After almost 20 fights, all but four of them over four rounds, it now seems time to move Hayden on towards a title eliminator.