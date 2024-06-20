'Dedicating this to him' - Doncaster fighter set for emotional outing after personal loss

John Paul Clewes returns to action later this month.

A Doncaster boxer is dedicating an upcoming fight to a late family member.

John Paul Clewes has been boxing since he was 11 and now, after boxing helped him get his life back on track, he’s using the sport to help his love ones.

John had originally left the sport but decided to return as a way to turn his life around and inspire his children. With the help of former British Bantamweight champion Josh Wale and his dad Mick at Micky’s Athletic Boxing Club, he got back into shape and eventually became professional.

Since then he’s never looked back, winning eight of his nine bouts as professional, three of them by knockout - and two of those in the first round. His next fight is his first fight in a lower weight class, and is around 12 stone. That's a complete transformation from the 19 stone he weighed when he decided to return to the squared circle.

The next outing could be crucial to John's career, with the biggest fight of his career on the cards should he seal victory on the June 28 showpiece at Barnsley Metrodome.

Its not just important for his career, it also means so much more from a personal standpoint, with all the funds from the tickets sold going to helping out his sister's family after his brother-in-law, Kallum Hall, passed away recently.

"He was one of my biggest fans," John told the Free Press. "He never missed a show and so I'm dedicating this to him. A loss is not an option."

Doors open at 7pm on the night with the action kicking off at 8pm.