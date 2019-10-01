'Big missed opportunity' as Beth Dobbin misses out on place in World Athletics Championships final
Beth Dobbin declared a 'big missed opportunity' as she failed to win a place in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.
The Doncaster sprinter finished sixth in her semi-final and was left with the knowledge that anything close to her season's best would have carried her through to Wednesday night's medal race in her debut World Championships.
"I was in great shape in July and if I was running those kind of times here then I'd have a space in the final - especially because there have been so many big drop outs," she said.
"It feels like there was a big missed opportunity there but it just wasn't meant to be.
"I don't really know if I'm not executing right or I'm just missing something but I can't dwell on it too much.
"It's my first ever World Champs and I've got to the semi-finals.
"I'm just gutted not to have a place in the final."
Dobbin came home in 23.11 in her semi-final, well off her season's best of 22.50 which would have put her second behind America's Brittany Brown.
The favourite for the gold is Britain's Dina Asher-Smith who claimed silver in the 100m at the weekend.