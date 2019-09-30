Beth Dobbin reaches 200m semi-finals at World Athletics Championships
Beth Dobbin admitted nerves may have got the better of her despite securing her place in the semi-finals of the 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.
The Doncaster athlete finished third in her heat in a time of 23.14s, edging through to the next stage with what she termed as a disappointing performance.
“It felt quite hard,” she said afterwards.
“I was hoping for a quicker time but I’m through to the semis and that’s the main thing.
“The warm-up felt good but maybe I got just a bit too nervous for my first World Championships.
“I’m through to the semis though.
“Now it’s just above recovery, icing, treatment and getting my food in before a good night’s sleep for tomorrow.”
Dobbin – daughter of former Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Rotherham United midfielder Jim – will compete in the second of three semi-finals which begin at 7.35pm on Tuesday.
Britain’s top medal hope in the event is Dina Asher-Smith, who won silver in 100m on Sunday and was the fastest qualifier in the heats.