Bentley businessman stars in popular short film about his greatest passion

For car fans across the country, the 90s rallying scene was something to truly remember and, for one man from Doncaster, it remains unforgettable after years of driving.

Shaun Walker has loved rallying since he was a teenager, with Lancia rally cars being a passion of his. He was able to show off this passion in the short film, ‘Cars That Made The 90s - Part 5 - Rally’, which has over a quarter of a million views on YouTube.

Alongside his beloved Lancia Delta, the Bentley local spoke of how he discovered his adoration for classic 90s rallying cars.

“My connection started in around about 1989, 1990,“ he told Influx.

Shaun's garage

“Drove to Columba Park, parked the car up in the woods.”

“As you do when you was younger.”

“(We) saw these (Lancias) flying through the forrest and they just caught my eye and then, you know, when we was going from stage to stage, The Works cars were coming the opposite way and flashing us in this.”

Works cars were rally cars made by a manufacturer’s competition department and, referring to himself as a ‘little baby’ when first seeing them, Mr Walker was in awe.

Shaun's Lancia

“I thought, ‘wow, this is cool, look at the big guys in the big cars, flashing us, recognising what car we was in’,” he recalled.

“From that day, that was when i was sort of hooked on them.”

Laughing with his interviewers, the car fanatic would showcase his loyalty to the Lancia brand.

“Now you’re in here (his garage) with Lancias, i’ll just ask you one more time, don’t mention Celicas again,” he joked.

Shaun Walker

When reflecting on the theme of the short film, 90s rally cars, the waste-management director said; “Just something about that era.”

“You could get close to the rally, you could get close to the drivers.”

For My Walker, old school Lancias will always have a hold on him.

“The noise of the cars,” he added.

“The fire spitting monsters and you could hear them coming from miles away and it were just the whole excitement of it all.”