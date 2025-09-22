Belles begin Cup quest with lengthy journey

Doncaster Rovers Belles have been paired away to Sutton Coldfield Town in the third round qualifying of this season’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

Both teams play at tier four of the women’s pyramid with Belles in the FA Women’s National League Division One North and Sutton Coldfield Town in Division One Midlands. The hosts are based several miles north of Birmingham and a few miles west of the M6.

The draw was split into regionalised groups and Belles supporters will doubtless be slightly perplexed at being included in a Midlands group, while Barnsley Women, who are in Division One Midlands and whose home base is Steel City Park in Sheffield and more southerly than both Millmoor and Doncaster, were among those in a northern group and have a home tie to boot.

The travel could have been lengthier for Belles as the 21 pairings in the Midlands group included Hereford (at home to Hednesford Town).

On the flip side, Sutton Coldfield have just three points from their five FAWNL games to date and including League Cup Group fixtures, have suffered six straight defeats since an opening day win over Stourbridge.

So, on paper, Belles have to be confident for a first win on the road this season. Victory would reward Belles with £4,000 from the prize plus a minimum of £1,500 as a losing team in the first round proper.