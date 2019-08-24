ANALYSIS: The kids are all right as Doncaster Rovers triumph over Lincoln City to stay unbeaten

Kazaiah Sterling

Much has been said about the need for the addition of real pedigree, particularly in the attacking ranks. Darren Moore himself has confirmed he is closing in on such a forward.

But his Rovers side are not doing so bad without that component.

With a further dose of the steady progression that has characterised the young season so far, Rovers found a way past a Lincoln City outfit that had made a strong start to life in League One.

And a key driving force behind the latest victory was not experience, but youthful exuberance.

It began with the brilliant confidence of Niall Ennis, the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee who opened the scoring just 13 minutes in.

Bringing down an uncharacteristic direct ball forward with a superb touch, he shifted onto his left foot to take out a defender and smashed a shot into the top corner from close to 25 yards.

It was a goal that halted Lincoln’s strong, aggressive start to the game and put Rovers firmly in the driving seat.

They found their own levels of aggression to take the game to the visitors and they could have added to their score through Ennis or Tom Anderson, who saw a header drop narrowly wide.

Lincoln surged back into the game as the half wore on but found themselves up against the afternoon’s star performer.

Cameron John belied his lack of senior experience with a brilliant performance at centre half, sweeping up everything that came his way.

The 20-year-old has rapidly developed an exciting partnership with Anderson and Rovers look in good hands with their current centre back pairing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite this, there was further questions asked of the defence after Lincoln levelled on 57 minutes. Jorge Grant pulled away from marker Brad Halliday to sidefoot in a deep cross to the back post, afforded far too much freedom.

Lincoln looked the stronger side in the second half but real chances were hard to come by.

And then came another dose of youthful brilliance.

Coming off the bench, Kazaiah Sterling showed the first real taste of what can be expected of the Tottenham loanee.

Latching onto the ball on the right, he powered past two defenders and poked a shot on goal which was blocked, before showing the wherewithal to pick out fellow substitute Jon Taylor who slammed home from eight yards with seven minutes to go.

Rovers had again showed the tremendous character that has become their trademark, extending their unbeaten start to the league campaign after rolling with the punches.

At the end of the game both Ennis and Sterling made a beeline for a group of young fans with outstretched arms, giving high fives with big smiles on their faces.

And the last person to leave the pitch? Birthday boy John, clearly buoyant after a superb individual performance to mark the special occasion.

Jeered by the dregs of the Lincoln supporters that remained filtering out of the stands, he responded in kind, gesturing in gentle mickey-taking fashion with a huge grin.