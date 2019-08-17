ANALYSIS: Cool and calm Darren Moore validated in his first win as Doncaster Rovers boss

James Coppinger celebrates with team mates as Rovers find the winning goal in stoppage time against Fleetwood Town

With each passing day, levels of panic among supporters have risen. All the while, the manager has been characteristically laid back.

Though making no secret of his strong desire to make additions to his squad, Moore has insisted the key to scoring may well come from within.

And as they picked up the first win over his tenure, he may well have been right to put his faith in what he already had.

The pleasing attacking play, attacking aggression and fluidity of passing was all present as Rovers ran out 3-2 winners over a Fleetwood Town side that brought a perfect record to the Keepmoat.

But finally came the flow of goals Rovers have previously looked so close, yet so far away from opening up.

There was a dose of fortune along the way, particularly with the winner which came off the boot of an opposition player.

It will be very interesting to see what a win does for a side that have looked ready to kick into gear.

There were question marks over some of the defensive play, particularly in possession when put under pressure by Fleetwood's high press which caused them all sorts of problems.

And there were barely any defenders to be seen when the visitors took the lead. Jordan Rossiter had the freedom of the Keepmoat to head on goal - drawing a stunning save from Ian Lawlor - and recycle the ball for Conor McAleny to head home.

While goals are undoubtedly still needed, what Moore does not have to worry about is resolve and determination within his side.

Rovers have found themselves behind in each of their league games so far this season and have bounced back in each of them.

In previous games, when their equaliser came, it did so after good periods of play and was well deserved.

On this occasion they showed a welcome degree of ruthlessness to level when they could so easily have fallen further behind.

Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Cameron John drilled home a shot from a corner after setting himself superbly. It was a goal that delivered a welcome boost of confidence to Rovers and they matched their visitors' attacking aggression from there on in.

James Coppinger curled home a wonderful trademark effort from the corner of the box, giving Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns no chance as it sailed into the far top corner.

Rovers were ahead for the first time under Moore - and good for it.

But it was a game that could still have gone either way, such was the competitive nature of it.

And there was little surprise when Fleetwood levelled, again profiting from questionable Rovers defending as Paddy Madden headed home at the second attempt after another superb save from Lawlor.

The game had looked to be petering out until the stroke of fortune which came on the back of real Rovers character.

Coppinger - on a rare occasion when left on for a full 90 minutes - curled a dangerous free kick to the back post with Wes Burns slicing his attempted clearance into his own goal.

It brought celebrations fired by a big sense of relief which will calm the frustrations and fears of a certain section of the support for the time being.