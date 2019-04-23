Victorian marvel the Sand House open during Doncaster Heritage Festival in May

Victorian marvel the Sand House is gearing up to open its doors to visitors, as it features as a major attraction during the Doncaster Heritage Festival, May 4 to 19.

Events planned by The Sand House Charity for Doncaster Heritage Festival will tell the story of this remarkable feature of the town’s past. They include guided walks on May 6 and 19.

A poetry writing workshop will be held there on May 16, led by eminent local poet, Ian Parks.

The most ambitious of this year’s Sand House events is “Sand House Rocks!” It takes place in collaboration with Doncaster Youth Jazz Association.

Using images, audio recordings, video, live music and the spoken word, it evokes the spirit of the community concerts that were held at the Sand House in the late 19th century.

“Sand House Rocks!” takes place at St James’ Church, St Sepulchre Gate West, Doncaster on Saturday May 18 at 3pm. Tickets are £8 (£6 for under-16s).

Speaking about “Sand House Rocks!” Chairman of Trustees of The Sand House Charity, Richard Bell, said: “We held a similar event last year and received wonderful feedback. Then involvement of Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra brings a whole new dimension to what is already a fascinating story from the town’s past.”

Both the guided walks and the poetry writing workshop must be pre-booked, by contacting Doncaster Central Library Local Studies on 01302-734307 or by email to central.localhistory@doncaster.gov.uk. Visit www.thesandhouse.org.uk/event website for more.