Tramlines a decade ago drew in groups, musicians and fans from Doncaster and across South Yorkshire
It is over a decade since the first Tramlines Festival took place in 2009. Even in its first two years, the then-free festival attracted strong performers, and crowds attended, ensuring its success.
Now an established annual music event that attracts people from South Yorkshire and across the country, it originally began in the heart of the city of Sheffield.
Its first big move came in 2015 when the festival doubled its main stage capacity by shifting from Devonshire Green to Ponderosa Park.
From 2017, its scope widened to Sheffield’s parks, and it became an entirely outdoors festival.
Then last year saw the relocation to Hillsborough Park, to cater for its ever swelling numbers of fans and to be concentrated in one main area, and easing organisation.
Back in 2009, local Indie band Paperdots, consisting of Anthoney Barlow; Scott Howes; James Leazely and Jonathan Birch, launched the first Tramlines by playing on the Supertram in Sheffield centre.
It was only fitting as the name of the festival is inspired by the city's tram network. That first festival attracted 35,000 fans, but the 2010 Tramlines managed to virtually double that figure.
In 2011 the event took the title of 'Best Metropolitan Festival' at the UK Festival Awards.
Performers in 2009 included such names as as Rolo Tomassi, Just Jack, Toddla T, Pixie Lott, Little Boots, Example, The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster, and Reverend and the Makers, who headlined.
That festival recycled 400 litres of paper, 2080 litres of plastic and 560 litres of aluminium in the outdoor venues alone. An environmental campaign followed in 2010, when 250 artists performed. Some headliners were Echo and the Bunnymen, Mystery Jets, Simian Mobile Disco DJ set, Professor Green, Tinchy Stryder, The Hoosiers, and Craig David.