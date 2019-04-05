Racegoers at the St Leger Festival in 1932.

This is what Doncaster looked like in decades past from the famous St Leger Festival to events in town

Looking back at an area’s rich and varied heritage and social history is something we all enjoy, whether it be the distant or more recent past.

If you would like to see the past of your area better represented please send information and Jpeg attachment pictures to: nigel.booth@jpress.co.uk and please include a contact telephone number.

Crooner Bing Crosby at the St Leger

Polemarch, Winner of the St Leger in 1921

People gather at The Bulls Head pub (now Paris Gate) to celebrate the visit of the King and Queen to Doncaster on September 11, 1948.

Outside the Red Lion (Castle) in the Market Place, Doncaster

