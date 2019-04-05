This is what Doncaster looked like in decades past from the famous St Leger Festival to events in town

Each week in the Free Press we include retro and heritage sections. If you would like to see the past of your area better represented please send information and Jpeg attachment pictures to: nigel.booth@jpress.co.uk and please include a contact telephone number. Look forward to seeing your pictures and information of the past.
3. People gather at The Bulls Head pub (now Paris Gate) to celebrate the visit of the King and Queen to Doncaster on September 11, 1948.
4. Outside the Red Lion (Castle) in the Market Place, Doncaster
