Rare 19th century fire engine that served Tickhill in new exhibition
A rare manual fire engine that served the people of Tickhill during the 19th century is among unique exhibits at South Yorkshire’s National Emergency Museum.
The Heathman Manual Pump dates back to the 1850s and is believed to be one of only three such vehicles still in existence in the UK.
It would have been pulled by two horses and crewed by as many as 18 men who would have manually pumped water using the handles on either side. Most of the men would have had to run alongside the engine on the way to an emergency as most of the room on the vehicle was taken up with equipment.
This rare piece of local history is among around 50 historic vehicles on display at the National Emergency Services Museum. Across three floors of hands-on history, dynamic displays and unique exhibits, including preserved Victorian police cells, the museum tells the story of more than two hundred years of emergency services history.
Visitors can see an English Heritage display exploring the cell block graffiti at Richmond Castle and the lives of those who left their mark across 100 years of history. Yorkshire artist Paul Digby has chosen the museum as the venue for an installation of paintings and sculptures, celebrating the people working on the front line of the emergency services. He will host a special sculpture session for children over seven on Friday 2 August which is now open for booking. The Sheffield museum is open Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm and on bank holiday Mondays.