Yet that stalwart of British shopping, WHSmith, is disappearing from the nation’s high streets for good.

The stationery giant agreed earlier this year to sell its high street shops to the Hobbycraft owner, Modella Capital.

The new owner is taking over around 480 stores with 5,000 staff but is rebranding the high street chain as TGJones - a name it said has the same ‘sense of family’ as WHSmith.

WHSmith stores will continue to operate under the traditional name at airports and railway stores across the UK and abroad.

Posting on Instagram on June 30, WHSmith said: “After 200 years, today we say goodbye to our high street business.

“We’re proud to have been a part of the UK high street, working alongside many fantastic colleagues.

“But today, we’re a global travel retailer who serves customers on the go from stores across the world. So now is the right time for the high street business to move forward under new owners.

“A massive thank you to all our customers and colleagues for your support over the years. See you on your next journey soon!

“For all your books, stationery and gifting needs, make sure you follow and head to your nearest @tgjonesuk.”

Customers have reacted to the news with great sadness.

One person wrote: “Thank you WHSmith for keeping me stocked up with school supplies as a child and books as an adult. You will be greatly missed!”

Another person commented: “It’s a sad day. WHSmith played a big part of my childhood and getting my favourite magazines such as Jackie, Just Seventeen and Smash Hits.

And a third person said: “This is so sad! WHSmith was my window to another world! I would get all my mags from here, even recently before the one in Wolverhampton train station closed.”

But another person pointed out that WHSmith had sold its high street stores ‘whilst you retain the arm at airports and stations that charges £3 for a bar of chocolate that costs 80p everywhere else’.

WHSmith was founded in 1792, with Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna opening the first shop on Little Grosvenor Street, in London.

The first travel outlet opened at London’s Euston railway station in 1848, and the firm now has more than 1,700 stores across more than 30 countries.

These nostalgic photos look back WHSmith over the years in the UK, from early black and white photos to pictures of celebrity book signings and customers queueing for the latest Harry Potter books during the noughties.

What are your memories of WHSmith and what do you think of another famous name disappearing from the UK’s high streets? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . 80s computer A young boy looking at Acorn Electron computer and monitor in a WHSmith shop in Waterloo, London, in December 1984 | Getty Images Photo: Terry Disney/Daily Express/Hulton Archive Photo Sales

2 . 1920s WH Smith & Sons, Isle of Wight, in around the 1920s | Getty Images Photo: Kirk and Sons of Cowes/Heritage Images Photo Sales

3 . Book signing Excited fans wait in the queue for Katie Price at her book signing at WHSmith in Lancaster | National World Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales