Former pit villages in Doncaster celebrate their heritage

Recent ‘It’s Our Heritage’ celebrations drew the communities of Denaby Main and Conisbrough close, as they looked back together.

The focus at St Alban’s Church, Denaby, was the area’s rich mining heritage, and commemoration of the war dead, and those who served in both World Wars.

Heritage event, Denaby Main

Heritage Doncaster displayed a dozen pit signs with the main entrance sign from Cadeby Main Colliery, rescued during the demolition of the pit in 1987. A slideshow of 360 photographs of Cadeby Main Colliery taken between1986 and1987 added to the nostalgia.

Louise Jackson from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust and Ruth Carrington from the Pit Sense Project took part in the event.

Wasteland, a dance theatre production promoted by Gary Clarke, gave insight in to Grimethorpe's situation when the colliery closed in 1994.

An exhibition of art work was provided by Trish Stafford.

The event was supported by Jeff Lovell, Chair of Cadeby Main Colliery Memorial Group, and his committee. Penny Lloyd Rees from Conisbrough Forward coordinated the programme across all locations.

Many former Cadeby miners were at the event, along with Rev Martijn Mugge, Vicar of St Peter’s Church, Conisbrough, Coun Lani Ball, Coun Ian Pearson and Coun Nigel Ball, with members of the community and visitors.

Pat O’Neill, former Cadeby Main NUM Branch committee member, said ‘’It was great to have these pit signs back in our community after an absence of over thirty years. To miners they were a familiar sight when the colliery was operating. It felt like old friends were visiting us again.”

Two booklets on display were dedicated to the St Alban’s War Dead, listing those who served in the World Wars, were awarded gallantry medals or were mentioned in despatches.