Doncaster’s wartime stories thrust into spotlight in national concert series

A trio of UK singer-songwriters were so inspired by Doncaster’s real-life war stories, they decided to put them centre stage in a national War & Peace tour.

This unique musical tribute concert, to mark the peace celebrations that followed the signing of the Versailles Treaty in 1919 one hundred years ago, launched earlier this month.

It sees award-winning folk musicians Bella Hardy, Greg Russell, and Findlay Napier recreate Doncaster’s stories through newly-composed folk songs and story-telling during intimate evening performances. After initially launching in Doncaster, the tour will move to Shrewsbury and London, before heading back to the town, with a performance at Cast Theatre on June 5.

The launch of the mini-series, held last week at Cusworth Hall, also featured ‘a Museums at Night’ showcase – with specially-designed projections by artist Wayne Sables. The stories, photographs, and memorabilia that inspired the tour were all shared by people from across South Yorkshire as part of Doncaster 1914-18, a community heritage project, supported by National Lottery players through National Lottery Heritage Fund, to mark the centenary of the First World War.

Jude Holland, project manager for Doncaster 1914-18, said: “With the premiere at Cusworth Hall, this concert tour is putting Doncaster’s wartime people in the spotlight as never before.

“This concert series recognises the contribution that the borough made to the war effort, but the performances will also be an extraordinary celebration of everyday folk across the country – real-life families and neighbours – who sacrificed, and achieved so much during the First World War.

“Throughout the centenary, people have been getting in touch with Doncaster 1914-18 to share hundreds of amazing family stories of love, loss, camaraderie and community spirit.

Visit www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/war-and-peace/ for details and to book.