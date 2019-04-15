Doncaster concert fans could be sitting on a gold mine of collectable memorabilia

Despite many concert tickets now being stored online, recent research has found that music fans in Doncaster are holding onto memorabilia that could be worth up to £150

According to new research ticket stubs and gig merchandise stored in memory boxes could be as valuable as a piece of art - a survey conducted by online printing supplier Cartridge Save showed concert memorabilia can fetch upwards of £147 on auction sites.

Despite many concert tickets now being stored online, 57 per cent of die hard music fans prefer the real thing to add to their scrapbooks. And such is their popularity that vintage items collected at a Rolling Stones gig are now seen as much of an investment as classic art.

Topping the charts as the most collectable artists were Pink Floyd, Oasis, Take That, Prince and Guns N Roses.

With residents in Yorkshire being among the biggest appreciators, saving concert posters, CDs, T-shirts and tickets in memory box or books for well over 11 years.

But despite ticket stub collections proving ever popular in a digital age, one in three of those surveyed said they had been prevented from keeping the mementos at popular venues like Sheffield's O2 Academy, Manchester Arena and Wembley Arena.

Additionally, one in three tech savvy music fans in Yorkshire are now choosing to store their tickets on their mobiles, ditching the paper ticket which were once a prize possession.

Ian Cowley, managing director of cartridgesave.co.uk, says: “Tickets are the way that people like to remember events and experiences that stand out in their lives. Our research has revealed that people are holding on to these for years after the event itself.

“Especially in this digital age, there is a tremendous value on printed matter and for those important times in our lives, exciting memories and those moments where the hairs stood up on the back of your neck, there’s no substitute for a ticket, a poster or photo to take you right back there.

“We’d love to see venues across the board give fans their tickets to keep at events as these are the things that have real sentimental value, not e-tickets or barcodes.”

