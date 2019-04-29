A WWI celebration at Cusworth Hall 100 years since the signing of the Treaty of Versailles as we take a step back in time

This week we take a look at post First World War Doncaster on the eve of a concert at Cusworth Hall, telling wartime stories against the back drop of 100 years since the signing of The Treaty of Versailles.

The treaty was a peace document signed at the end of WWI by the Allied and associated powers and by Germany in the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles, France, on June 28, 1919; it took force on January 10, 1920.

Arnold Hospital, Thorne Road

Three of the UK’s top singer-songwriters have been so inspired by Doncaster’s real-life First World War stories that they’re putting them centre-stage in a national War and Peace tour from May 15.

To launch the tour, there will be a special premiere performance at Cusworth Hall on May 15, 6.30pm – a Museums at Night showcase – featuring specially-designed projections by artist Wayne Sables.

The stories, and also photographs and memorabilia that have inspired the tour, have all been shared by people from across South Yorkshire as part of Doncaster 1914-18, a community heritage project, supported by National Lottery players through the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), which marked the centenary of the First World War. Tickets £10, available from Cusworth Hall or by calling 01302 782342.

Pictures here are a selection from Doncaster Heritage Service and Doncaster Museum Service from 1919 and reflect the type of image that will be shown at Cusworth Hall on the night.

Cusworth Hall welcomes the Territorial Army

Project manager for Doncaster 1914-18, Jude Holland, said the concert would put Doncaster’s wartime people in the spotlight and added: “It recognises the contribution that the borough made to the war effort, but the performances will also be an extraordinary celebration of everyday folk across the country – real-life families and neighbours – who sacrificed, and achieved so much during the First World War.”

Bagshaw Studio - WWI plane