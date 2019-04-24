A step back in time at the Mansion House in Doncaster – venue for 2019’s Steampunk event

The Mansion House with its long and proud history stands in the town centre of Doncaster in High Street.

In this week’s edition we take a look at the Mansion House heritage and its connection with Steampunk.

Doncaster Mansion House in High Street

Steampunk is all about industrial history and features lots of people in fabulous costumes and this year runs on May 25 and 26 against the backdrop of the glorious Mansion House.

Last year’s two day event was an enormous success and lots of fun and this year promises even more as the town plans to ‘Steampunkify’ not just the Mansion House, but even more of the area with this fabulously quirky style.

People will be also wearing brightly coloured costumes against the backdrop of the historic buildings in the Market Square. Entertainment, specialist market and a curious display of vehicles will all make up a packed weekend.

Previous events have included scores of visitors gathering at the Grade-I listed town centre building with the festival showcasing an unusual mix of colourful Victorian costumes with steam-powered gadgetry and stalls selling clothing, gifts, trinkets and memorabilia.

Steampunkers were out in force in Doncaster in 2017

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Steampunk is a two-day event with Market stalls inside the Wool Market that will sell a range of goods – all Steampunk type but anything from jewellery and clothes to watches and clocks etc. There will be entertainment in the genre and also some street theatre and performance pieces.

“It is open to everyone but will be well attended by lots of people in costume making. It is a great spectacle for everyone.”

The Steampunk event is put on thanks to the Visit Doncaster team. For more visit the www.visitdoncaster.com website.

Steampunks will be able to look around the Mansion House, one of only three in the country which dates from the Georgian era.

Inside the Mansion House in Doncaster

Work on the Mansion House was delayed by Bonnie Prince Charlie’s army marching south, but eventually resumed and the Mansion House was officially opened in 1749.

The Mansion House was the residence of the Mayor of Doncaster from 1750 to 1922 and, as such, was finished in a manner which reflected the importance, dignity and tradition of the office of the First Citizen of the Borough.

Although over the intervening years there have been minor changes to the Palladian design, the existing interior features have been retained.