This retro gallery shows popular watering holes back then around Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley.

Some have sadly closed since these photos were taken, while the beer is still flowing at others.

Either way, these atmospheric photos are bound to bring back memories for pubgoers across South Yorkshire.

The pictures feature some of the area’s youngest landlords and landladies, one of the region’s longest serving publicans, and several award-winning pubs of the 90s.

How many of these pubs have you visited, and how many of the landlords and bar staff pictured do you remember? Let us know in the comments section.

Sportsman Inn Manager Mike Kilner with the artwork in the gents' toilets at the Sportsman Inn, on Redmires Road, Lodgemoor, Sheffield, in 1999

Getting a lift Drinkers leave a Doncaster town centre pub in July 1998

Durty O'Dwyers Tracy Haines at Durty O'Dwyers pub, Market Hill, Barnsley, in 1998