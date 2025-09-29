But there was a lot more to cuisine in the 80s, as these photos showing popular restaurants around Yorkshire back then prove.

From traditional British fish and chips to Italian, Indian and Chinese restaurants, these were the places tantalising our taste buds four decades ago.

This retro photo gallery is bound to bring back memories for those who dined at these establishments in the 80s. It might even have you once again craving your favourite dish, as only they could make it.

These nostalgic pictures show 80s restaurants inside and out, along with some of the characters who ran them, and the staff who worked in the kitchens and front of house.

The restaurants pictured include a famous banqueting suite, two railway-themed venues and a restaurant inside one of Yorkshire’s longest-standing department stores.

This gallery also shows a very famous face enjoying a meal at one of the nation’s most celebrated chippies.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? Where do you think was the best place to dine in Yorkshire during the 1980s?

YMCA Diners enjoying an evening meal at the YMCA restaurant in Sheffield, in November 1980

Scots Arms Tables set in the Scots Arms restaurant, Leeds, in September 1980