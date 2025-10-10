11 restaurants our readers wish they could bring back to Doncaster from decades past

Doncaster has a great food scene and we are spoiled for choice when it comes to great restaurants but we wanted to reminisce about some of the eateries that are sadly no longer with us.

We asked our readers to share their memories of their favourite restaurants from the past in and around Doncaster.

Our readers did not disappoint, they gave us tonnes of great suggestions from Yankee Burger to The Indus and Bate’s.

Readers shared their memories of birthday meals, anniversary occasions and of course their favourite dishes - click through this article to see where they recommended.

1 . Old Vienna Karen Patricia said: "Old Vienna , food and service was excellent, lovely vibe. Went there for a my 21st with my close family, one of my favourite memories ."

2 . The Indus Graham Clark said: "The Indus on Silver St. Great food and cracking atmosphere. Brilliant staff." Pauline Miller said: "Indus on Silver Street and Yankee Burger Bar on Bradford Row."

3 . Yankee Burger Ian Mcneil said: "Yankee Burger was the best. Used to head there after a good night out in town. Many moons ago!"

4 . Doncaster Corn Exchange Terry Skill said: "Donny Corn Exchange in the early 60s , big plate a chips and gravy for a tanner, special treat on pay day , chuck a sausage on."