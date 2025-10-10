We asked our readers to tell us which restaurants from the past they wished they could bring back to 2025.placeholder image
11 restaurants our readers wish they could bring back to Doncaster from decades past

Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:33 BST

We asked our readers which restaurants from decades past they wish would reopen here in Doncaster in the present day.

Doncaster has a great food scene and we are spoiled for choice when it comes to great restaurants but we wanted to reminisce about some of the eateries that are sadly no longer with us.

We asked our readers to share their memories of their favourite restaurants from the past in and around Doncaster.

Our readers did not disappoint, they gave us tonnes of great suggestions from Yankee Burger to The Indus and Bate’s.

Readers shared their memories of birthday meals, anniversary occasions and of course their favourite dishes - click through this article to see where they recommended.

Karen Patricia said: "Old Vienna , food and service was excellent, lovely vibe. Went there for a my 21st with my close family, one of my favourite memories ."

1. Old Vienna

Karen Patricia said: "Old Vienna , food and service was excellent, lovely vibe. Went there for a my 21st with my close family, one of my favourite memories ."

Graham Clark said: "The Indus on Silver St. Great food and cracking atmosphere. Brilliant staff." Pauline Miller said: "Indus on Silver Street and Yankee Burger Bar on Bradford Row."

2. The Indus

Graham Clark said: "The Indus on Silver St. Great food and cracking atmosphere. Brilliant staff." Pauline Miller said: "Indus on Silver Street and Yankee Burger Bar on Bradford Row."

Ian Mcneil said: "Yankee Burger was the best. Used to head there after a good night out in town. Many moons ago!"

3. Yankee Burger

Ian Mcneil said: "Yankee Burger was the best. Used to head there after a good night out in town. Many moons ago!"

Terry Skill said: "Donny Corn Exchange in the early 60s , big plate a chips and gravy for a tanner, special treat on pay day , chuck a sausage on."

4. Doncaster Corn Exchange

Terry Skill said: "Donny Corn Exchange in the early 60s , big plate a chips and gravy for a tanner, special treat on pay day , chuck a sausage on."

