M&S Valentines Dine-In Deal for 2022

The annual offer comes around every February, giving every couple a chance to enjoy restaurant quality food from the comfort of their own home.

For just £10 a head, you can get yourself a starter, main, side dessert, a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink and a box of chocolates, thanks to the much-loved Marks and Spencer deal.

Of course, you don’t have to be in a romantic relationship to take advantage of this tasty offer, you can enjoy it with any beloved member of the family or friend.

Don’t forget that this year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday so letting M&S do all the hard work in preparing a tasty meal for your love does sound very tempting. All you have to do is put the various elements in the oven and open your bottle of fizz while you wait for it to cook.

What is available as part of this year’s Valentine’s Day dine in for two?

Here’s the full menu for 2022:

Starters

Leek & Cheese Soufflé Tarts

Coquilles St Jacques

OBE Prawn Cocktail

Plant Kitchen Vegan Duck Croquettes (Ve)

Oak Fired Melting Camembert

Duck Parfait with Plum Glaze

Mains

Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

Sirloin Steaks with Heard Shaped Butter

Rack of Lamb with mustard, honey & herb crust

Pie Love You

Chicken Parmigiana

Duck Breasts with Plum Sauce

Salmon & Prawn En Croute

Plant Kitchen 2 Smokey Saffron Aubergine Steaks (Ve)

Sides

Extra Fine Asparagus (Ve)

Green Vegetable Medley

Frites

Sweet Potato Fries (Ve)

Buttery Mashed Potato

OBE Mac and Cheese

Desserts

I’m Bananas for You

Love Heart Churros (Ve)

Love Heart Macarons

Raspberry Profiteroles

Billionaires Pots

Nuts About You Cheesecakes

Mini Cheese Selection

Drinks

Echo Leyda Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon IGP Loire

Classics Touraine Sauvignon

Les Beauchamps Chardonnay

Valdemadera Grand Reserve

Norton Malbec

Conte Priuli Prosecco

Conte Priuli Veneto Blush

Conte Priuli Rosé

Chocolates

Swiss Chocolates

When will the Valentine’s meal deal be available to buy?

The 2022 Valentine’s dine-in menu will be available to buy in store from Wednesday 9 February to Monday February 14.

Diners will save up to £16.50 by taking advantage of the deal rather than buying all of the elements individually, and that’s the biggest saving seen as part of this deal.