New iPhone 16 prices confirmed as pre order date revealed

The new iPhone 16 and Pro Max 16 prices have been confirmed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new iPhone 16 has been revealed and UK prices have been confirmed as £799 for the iPhone and £999 for the iPhone Plus.

The iPhone 16 was announced in an event on Monday 9 September, where the technology giant confirmed pre orders will open on Friday with deliveries set to take place on 20 September.

The phone will be available on the Apple website, John Lewis, Currys and more. Vodafone has launched a ‘register your interest’ page here in anticipation of pre orders opening on Friday.

Colour options include new ultramarine, teal and pink colours. They join white and black in the colour options. The new phone will be 6.1 and 6.7 inches for iPhone and iPhone Plus respectively.

Apple also revealed the new Apple Watch Series 10 in the event. The new watch comes with the largest display ever on an Apple wearable, a new black colour to sit alongside the rose gold and silver options, and OLED technology to enable users to see it better at an angle. For the first time the new watch will also be able to play music or calls directly through its speaker.

Apple also revealed the new generation of Airpods starting from £129 and new Airpods Max version priced at £549.