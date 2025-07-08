Prime Day: Save 17% on the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer - now £399 | Amazon

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer is on sale in the Amazon Prime Day event.

Amazon Prime Day brings one of its hottest beauty tech deals yet: the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer £399 , normal price £479.99 that’s a huge 17% off this premium styling tool. If you've been eyeing the latest Airwrap technology, now is a smart time to buy and even plan ahead for Christmas gifting.

The Dyson Airwrap is not just a styling tool it's a smart beauty companion. It connects directly to the MyDyson app, creating a personalised curling routine tailored to your unique hair type and styling preferences. It’s the only connected multi-styler that uses your hair profile to guide you through a customised styling experience.

Dyson Airwrap i.d.Multi-Styler and Dryer

Unlike traditional curling irons and straighteners, the Airwrap uses the Coanda effect to curl and style without intense heat so you can achieve long-lasting curls without heat damage. It dries and styles simultaneously, making your hair routine faster and easier.

Shoppers have been raving about this Dyson Airwrap with over 76% of customers giving the hair tool a five star rating. One person left a review that read: “ A Pricey Plunge, but Worth Every Penny for Happy Curlsl or Straight hair.”

What's Included?

The Dyson Airwrap is engineered for straight and wavy hair and comes with six versatile attachments, including:

Fast Dryer – Takes your hair from wet to about 80% dry.

Conical Barrel – Perfect for creating defined curls.

Smoothing Brush – Smooths and preps the hair before curling.

Storage Box - To keep everything tidy and together

How to Use the Dyson Airwrap

Start with freshly washed hair for the best results. Use the Fast Dryer to get hair to about 80% dry. Smooth out strands with the Smoothing Brush, if needed. Attach the Conical Barrel for curling. Power on your Airwrap i.d. slide your thumb up on the power button, and begin your i.d. curl sequence guided by the app.

This is one of the best deals of the year on Dyson’s most advanced styling tool. Whether you're treating yourself or planning ahead, it’s a smart buy for the beauty lover in your life. The Dyson Airwrap is the perfect Christmas gift, and buying now means you can save money and skip the holiday shopping rush.

