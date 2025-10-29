I don’t usually do print but the Baroque Midi Dress from New Look is definitely on my wish list | New Look

I'm not usually a fan of print or pattern but this Baroque Midi Dress from New Look may have just changed my mind.

Prints have never been my go-to, but the Baroque Midi Dress from New Look is making me rethink everything. As autumn’s crisp charm sets in, this Baroque Long Sleeve Midi Dress £37.99 captures the season’s sophistication with effortless ease.

Featuring a subtle baroque-inspired print and a flattering midi length, this dress combines timeless elegance with modern comfort. The long sleeves make it perfect for layering, while the flowing silhouette ensures it moves gracefully from day to night.

To elevate the look, pair the dress with the Dark Brown Faux Fur Longline Coat £99.99. The rich chocolate hue of the coat complements the dark tones of the dress, while the luxurious faux fur adds warmth and texture, creating a striking autumn ensemble. Its longline design offers both coverage and an elongated silhouette, making it a stylish necessity for cooler days.

Complete the outfit with Brown Faux Suede Knee High Boots £59.99 for a touch of classic autumn style. The soft suede finish pairs beautifully with the coat’s plush texture, and the knee-high length adds a hint of drama while keeping you cosy. Together, these pieces form a perfectly balanced outfit: chic, comfortable, and ready for everything from casual brunches to evening outings.

This combination proves that autumn fashion doesn’t have to compromise style for comfort. The Black Baroque Midi Dress, paired with a statement coat and elegant knee-high boots, creates a look that is both timeless and on-trend a perfect wardrobe formula for the season.

